Three people arrested after alleged armed robbery, kidnapping in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Three people were arrested after allegedly robbing and kidnapping two people.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at home in Pauls Valley after two people said they were held at gun and knife point and robbed.

The victims said they met with four people in Stratford and were then taken to the home “under the pretenses of drinking and socializing.”

Once there, police say 34-year-old Kevin Maine, 39-year-old Katie Popejoy and 38-year-old William Holtz held the victims at gun and knife point and accused the victims of being law enforcement informants.

According to the victims, they were then physically assaulted and robbed before being released.

Holtz, Popejoy and Maine were all arrested inside the home during the search warrant.

During the search, investigators found several of the victims’ belongings, weapons described by the victims, along with drug paraphernalia, several controlled prescription narcotics without prescriptions, a small amount of methamphetamine, and approximately 390.9 grams of a liquid substance which tested positive methamphetamines.

All three suspects are facing numerous felony charges.