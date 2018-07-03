Trendy hotel planned for Classen Curve area

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new trendy hotel is in the works in one of the most bustling districts in Oklahoma City.

Our partners at OKCTalk have obtained plans that show developers hope to build an AC Hotel along N. Western Ave., just north of Whole Foods.

Currently, the property is an open play field.

OKCTalk reports that the AC Hotel would include an attached parking structure to the north of the building.

One of the first AC Hotels in the country opened last year in Bricktown. Now, the Marriott boutique chain is expanding with over 40 locations and another 75 planned for the future.