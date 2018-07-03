× Two people checked out by paramedics following house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two people had to be checked out by paramedics following a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 23rd St. and Kentucky.

Initially, fire crews believed that two people were trapped inside the building.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely.

Authorities say the fire started after someone tried to light a cigarette, and it caught other items on fire.

Two people were checked out by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.