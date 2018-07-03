“We are trying to make a small difference,” McNellie’s Pub cutting back on plastic straws

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular pub in Oklahoma City is doing its part to cut back on plastic waste.

Last weekend, McNellie’s Pub announced that it will now only provide straws upon request and will soon phase out plastic straws for more environmentally-friendly options.

“We are proud to announce that McNellie’s OKC (along with the entire McNellie’s Restaurant Group) is now only providing straws on request. We will be switching from plastic straws to more environmentally friendly paper ones in the coming weeks. We are trying to make a small difference and encourage others to do the same,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

It is part of a new wave environmentalism that encourages patrons to change small things in their daily lives in order to help the environment in a big way.

According to Greenpeace, 40 percent of plastics in the ocean are from single-use items like plastic straws and bags.

Now, many cities are taking a stand and banning plastic straws and utensils