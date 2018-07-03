× Weapons believed to be connected to 22-year-old man’s murder found in Harper County

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say weapons that are believed to be connected to a man’s murder were found in Harper County.

On Tuesday, officials searched Selman Road in Harper County between Buffalo, Oklahoma, and Highway 34, where they found two firearms believed to be connected to 22-year-old Justin Lout’s murder.

Lout was found shot and killed inside a home on June 27. Investigators say Lout didn’t live at the residence, but is from the Woodward area.

On June 28, officials arrested 35-year-old Royce E. Denton and 19-year-old Jessica Maupin for Lout’s murder.