6-year-old Oklahoma boy recovering after copperhead bite

CANEY, Okla. – A 6-year-old Oklahoma boy is recovering after he was bitten by a copperhead snake while digging for worms.

Fire Chief Michael Harkey with the Caney Fire Department says the incident happened while the boy, Eddie, was digging for worms at his grandpa’s house for fishing.

Harkey says the boy’s sisters were nearby and did not leave his side.

“The grandpa and the two sisters were taking care of the child doing what they need to be doing,” Harkey told KXII.

The boy was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment after an ambulance transported him to the Caney High School’s baseball field.

“High school boys were practicing ball, and so we had to get them off of the ball field and we landed the helicopter right there on the 3rd base line and loaded the child up and they flew out from there,” said Harkey.

Thankfully, he is expected to make a full recovery.