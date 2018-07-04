Adorable video catches heartwarming moment chimp reunites with couple who helped raise him 

A video of a chimpanzee reuniting with the couple who helped raised him is going viral and capturing the hearts of thousands of people.

Tania and Jorge raised Limbani and gave him around-the-clock care for the first few months of his life.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation says “without human intervention and modern medicine, he wouldn’t have been here today.”

Limbani now lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.

Staff with the foundation say Tania and Jorge visit when they can, and Limbani’s reaction is the same every time.

So, they posted one of their reunions on social media and it’s just as cute as you think it would be!

