Boy nearly drowns after life jacket hooked on pool ladder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 7-year-old boy is expected to be okay after he nearly drowned when his life jacket became caught on a ladder at a pool on the city's northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police and Fire crews were called to The Villas on Meridian apartments at 5418 N. Meridian at about 3:15 p.m. for a reported drowning and that a child wasn't breathing. One of two near drownings in the metro this holiday.

Police on the scene said the boy was awake, but unsure how long he had been in the water after a strap on the life jacket he was wearing became caught on a pool ladder that was separated from the pool wall, which kept the boy submerged in the water.

The boy's father told News 4 that they were able to get the boy out of the water and get much of the water from his lungs, but began coughing up blood. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said they are trying to get in touch with the property managers to make sure the separation of the ladder from the wall is addressed.