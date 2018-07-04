× Emergency crews respond to two near drowning incidents in metro

OKLAHOMA CITY- Emergency crews responded to the area of 5400 N Meridian on a report of a male child that was drowning.

When crews arrived, the child was not breathing. Emergency crews pulled the child from the pool and CPR was successfully performed. The boy’s father tells News 4 that the seven year old was wearing a life jacket when the strap got hooked on a ladder that was detached from the pool wall.

The child is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Police are working to contact the property manager for the apartment to have that ladder fixed.

Another child almost drowned near the area of 2000 N Mustang. Emergency crews preformed CPR on the female child. The CPR was effective and the child will be transported to the hospital for further treatment.