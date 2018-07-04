Families join the fun at LibertyFest in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A wave of people dressed in red, white and blue flooded downtown Edmond for the LibertyFest parade.

Children holding flags, parents, grandparents and dogs showed their patriotism as colorful floats passed by.

This year’s theme for LibertyFest is “A Rockin’ Fourth of July” and rocked it did!

The LibertyFest parade has been selected as one of the top 10 places to be on the Fourth. It takes over 500 volunteers to make the parade come together.

News 4’s Ali Meyer and Lucas Ross joined in the parade in a sleek BMW convertible driven by Monty Courtney.

A vintage World War II aircraft, like a B-25 bomber, and a P-51 Mustang flew over the parade bringing big cheers from the crowd.

Wednesday night, the fireworks celebration will conclude the Fourth of July LibertyFest, starting at 9:30 p.m. at E.C. Hafer Park off of Bryant Street.

This will be the grand finale and is one of the largest fireworks displays in the metro area.