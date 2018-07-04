× “I just enjoy everything about it,” Thousands attend LibertyFest parade in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands of people were up early Wednesday morning to attend the 2018 LibertyFest parade in Edmond.

“This is the corner I’ve been drug to my entire life. My grandparents brought us kids here when we were kids,” Karen Westfal told News 4.

Westfall said that’s why she’s kept the family tradition alive all these years.

“Now, I drag my daughter, my brand new grandson, who’s one-year-old, and all of my family members to 4th of July here every year. I’m 67 years old. That’s how long I’ve been doing this,” she said.

Westfall isn’t alone.

“It’s a tradition. Absolutely,” Robert Garrett said.

Garrett and his family have been watching the LibertyFest parade from the exact same spot, near the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Street, for 35 years.

They got there at 6 a.m. this year to claim their spot.

“We have to because see, there’s other people down there already trying to get their spot,” Garrett said.

That’s why they said it’s worth the early morning wake up call.

“I just enjoy everything about it. From the military to all the high school bands. I grew up in Edmond. I have daughters that went to Edmond Sante Fe, I went to Memorial,” Clint Cowan said.

“This is family tradition, and I get to be the one to come find a spot,” Westfall said.

LibertyFest organizers estimated around 50,000 people would attend LibertyFest this year.