“I just want to know,” Oklahoma mother still seeking answers in son’s death

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is still searching for answers in her son’s death and has new hope after an arrest was made in a cold case last week.

“I would not wish this pain on any mother, anybody, my worst enemy, I wouldn’t wish this pain on,” said Melissa Coleman.

Coleman’s son, Mitchell Coleman, was shot and killed in December 2016.

She’s hoping to know more details about the night her son died, and has new hope after an arrest was made in a 22-year-old cold case.

“If they knew anything, anything, they need to know that it’s not that I want anybody to pay, I just want to know. I just want to know if someone was there to catch my baby when he fell,” Coleman told FOX 23.

Dale Hunter with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is always willing to look at cases, tips and clues.

“We never just tell anyone, ‘sorry, we’re not going to bother,’ anyone in law enforcement will give something a shot, they’ll take a look at it and see if they can get anywhere with it,” said Hunter.

Coleman and investigators are asking anyone who may have information on Mitchell’s death to come forward.