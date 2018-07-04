Officials warning drivers of closed, one-lane streets in downtown OKC ahead of July 4th celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are warning drivers about traffic issues downtown during July 4.

Several streets in and around downtown are closed and others narrowed to one lane.

Construction on Oklahoma City Boulevard is blocking Classen and Western, and the new rail system is diverting traffic to other areas.

The fire department is asking people to be mindful when driving and parking to keep space open for first responders.

OHP also says parking on highways to watch fireworks is against the law.