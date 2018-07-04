OKC Zoo announces death of pygmy hippo Francesca

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced Wednesday the death of pygmy hippo Francesca.

Last week, zoo staff conducted a full exam of Francesca, 26, after caretakers found she had a decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain.

During the exam, it was discovered that she had a dental disease with a possible bacterial infection.

Three of her teeth were removed. Caretakers say her remaining teeth were significantly worn, but that it was normal for her age.

She was also treated for colic and given IV fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

However, despite treatment, Francesca continued to decline and displayed signs of severe gastrointestinal disease. A blood analysis showed progressive kidney failure.

After undergoing several rounds of intensive care treatment with no effect on her, Francesca died Wednesday morning.

The veterinary team will conduct a full necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Francesca arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo in December 2017. She spent her first nine years at the Rome Zoo in Italy.

Caretakers say she will be dearly missed.