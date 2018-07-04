Oklahoma City man pleads guilty to possession of firearms, ammunition after felony conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man will be sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person.

According to court records, on October 27, 2017, the Midwest City Police Department received a report of a fight involving a gun at an apartment complex.

When they arrived on scene, officers helped security guards detain 30-year-old Leray Richards, of Oklahoma City.

During his guilty plea hearing Tuesday, Richards admitted that he had been in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

He also admitted that when he was arrested in another incident by Oklahoma City police on September 29, 2016, he had a .22 long rifle caliber pistol and approximately 50 rounds of ammunition.

Officials say Richard’s possession of the firearms and ammunition was illegal because he had previously been convicted of a felony. He was indicted federally on April 17, 2018.

Tuesday, Richards pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He faces up to ten years in prison on each count, in addition to a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

He will be sentenced in approximately 90 days.