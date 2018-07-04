× Teachers skip summer break to make some extra cash

STILLWATER, Okla. – Some Oklahoma teachers are using the holiday to bring in some extra cash.

Ripley Public Schools’ teachers are working at Jake’s Fireworks in Stillwater.

They said they get a percentage of the profits and the rest goes inside the classroom.

“We approached Jake’s about running their tent for them and it just kind of took off,” said Principal Lisa Pitts.

Inside the store, you may notice something about this group of employees – this isn’t their day job.

“The teachers volunteer their time for two weeks out of the summer, and actually, with the store, it’s three weeks,” said Pitts.

These women are skipping their summer break for some extra cash.

“The main purpose is just to put money in our classrooms so our kids can have the most up-to-date technology and programs,” said Pitts.

Pitts said it was the teachers’ idea to use their summer to sell fireworks to help their students.

“It’s enough to put like, iPads and different kinds of programs for the children,” said Pitts.

The teachers don’t take any of the money home and they help run the store from scanning, bagging, stocking and customer service.

“If we want anything extra, we have to go work for it,” Pitts said.

The school district has just about 500 students.

“We are in a low income community so the other thing this does for our community is we’re not depended on them to come up with money to supply our classrooms,” said Pitts.

Most of the budget for the district goes toward salaries, so if teachers need supplies, they have find another way of getting the cash.

“If we did not do outside fundraising like this, we would have no chance having any of that,” said Pitts.

Teachers will return back to the firework tent to work July 5 and three days before New Year’s Eve.