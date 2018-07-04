× Thunder Break Bank To Re-Sign Raymond Felton

In the waning minutes of July third, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder will resign free-agent Raymond Felton.

The Thunder’s backup point guard is expected to return on a one year $2.4 million deal.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that the signing is significant because it increases the Thunder’s salary and projected tax to over $300 million, not only would passing that number make NBA history, but it would make the team’s tax bill $150 million.

Felton provided veteran leadership in Oklahoma City’s locker room and was an important ball handler with bench units.

In his first season with the Thunder, Felton averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, and 16.6 minutes in 82 games.