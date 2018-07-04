Tulsa police officer recovering after being shot by suspect

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa police officer is recovering after he was shot by a suspect at a gas station.

Police say they tried to pull over a van Tuesday whose tag did not match the vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect did not obey commands and was defiant.

Officers started to use pepper balls on the suspect who then opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them in the leg. Police returned fire at the suspect, hitting him in the chest.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital.

The police officer, whose name has not been released yet, was released from the hospital and is recovering at home Wednesday.

The suspect remains in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.



The suspect’s name has also not been released.

Tulsa police told FOX 23 the officer who was hit by gunfire had a coin in his pocket, which helped absorb blow back from the bullet. They say if the coin had not been there, it could have been worse.