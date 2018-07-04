Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after chase ends in crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a chase ended in a crash.

It happened Tuesday on Hancock Road and US 69 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, around 9:53 p.m.

Officials say the Muskogee Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle with 29-year-old Christa Brewer and 36-year-old Tanisha Barber inside.

Brewer was driving westbound on Hancock Road when she crossed an intersection at US 69 for an unknown reason and went left of center, hitting a vehicle with two people inside heading eastbound.

Brewer was ejected out of the driver’s side window.

According to troopers, Brewer and Barber were not wearing their seat belts.

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, and his passenger was treated and released from the hospital. Officials say they were wearing their seat belts.