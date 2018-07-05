15-year-old Oklahoma girl shot in the chest while walking home

TULSA, Okla. – Officers say a 15-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the chest early Thursday morning.
Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, authorities were called to a home along N. Garrison Court, near 56th St. North, in Tulsa following a reported shooting.
Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was walking home when a car pulled up beside her and fired one round at her.
Authorities say she was shot in the chest, and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Neighbors told FOX 23 they heard the gunshot, but thought it was just another firework.
36.153982 -95.992775