17-year-old boy fatally shot in McLoud; brother questioned

MCLOUD, Okla. – Police in McLoud say a teenage boy has died after being shot in a home, and authorities are questioning his brother about the death.

McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle says that they got a call about a disturbance, and thought everything was settled. Officers were called back to the home about 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Pringle says a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest with a small-caliber gun and that the teen later died at a hospital.

Pringle says no arrest has been made but that the case is being investigated as a homicide. Officers had been called to the house overnight.

The chief says the boy’s older brother, who is 19 or 20, was detained for questioning.