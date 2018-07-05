× Edmond City Council looking for volunteers to help identify concepts, locations for new veterans memorial

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond City Council is looking for volunteers to help identify possible concepts and locations for a new veterans memorial.

City officials are hoping to find up to 17 volunteers for the new short-term task force – The Veterans Memorial Advisory Task Force.

The new memorial is “being pursued to properly recognize veterans of all conflicts in the past, present, and future.”

Volunteers will serve for approximately five months with a firm conclusion and recommendation by December 2.

“This is an intensive committee appointment that will require a firm commitment from all participants for the duration of the task force,” city officials said.

Those who are interested in volunteering must do the following to be considered for appointment:

Reside within the Edmond Corporate City Limits

Commit to attend up to two meetings per months for the duration of the appointment

Complete a brief application here

The application deadline is July 16 at 5 p.m.

All VMATF meetings will be open to the public.

