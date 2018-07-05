× Free rattlesnake museum opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A free rattlesnake museum has officially opened in Oklahoma City!

The Oklahoma City Rattlesnake Museum opened in Stockyards City on Thursday.

The museum, which is donations-based, features a selection of rattlesnakes from the United States, all of the venomous snakes of Oklahoma, venomous lizards and more.

One of their rattlesnakes, named “Big Girl,” is 5.5 feet long and weighs a whopping 22 pounds.

Admission to the museum is free.

It is located on the corner of 15th and S. Agnew in Oklahoma City.

They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.