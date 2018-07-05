× Group collecting signatures for measure to legalize recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new petition that would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is already collecting signatures.

Last week, voters across Oklahoma approved State Question 788, which legalizes medical marijuana for some patients with health conditions.

Under the state question, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Now, another petition is underway to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

In May, ‘Green the Vote’ announced that it was seeking a constitutional amendment that would allow adults to use marijuana recreationally.

State Question 797 would allow anyone over the age of 21 to legally possess, use, grow, process and sell marijuana. It would also allow marijuana to be classified as an herbal drug, which would be regulated by the Oklahoma Cannabis Commission.

In order to have a chance to get the question on the November ballot, the group says it needs to collect 124,000 signatures of registered Oklahoma voters.

So far, they have already collected more than 64,000 signatures for the measure.

They say they hope to take all of the signatures to the Capitol on Aug. 8.