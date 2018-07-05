“He was an amazing kid,” Legacy of little boy who lost battle to cancer stronger than ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Among the things on Keaton Barron's bucket list: Beat cancer and visit Disneyland.

The little fighter beat his first bout with Leukemia. Sadly, the disease returned with a vengeance.

"He never complained. He got in the car and was excited to see all of the people behind you, who he loved so much and we miss so much," said Keaton's mom, Holly Barron. "He was an amazing kid who was always worried about everybody else, despite what he was going through. We are honored to be able to try and continue his legacy."

Before Keaton died in May, he and a friend launched the K Club. The mission is simple: "To be kind to others, be courageous, compassionate and caring."

"What he could do to impact other people and the lives of others is just amazing. I'm not that selfless and to see this little boy bring love, care and compassion to other people is quite remarkable," said Luke Barron.

Jill Murray once met Keaton at a cancer event and followed his journey on Facebook.

"I've followed their story and just want to pay it forward to them because he was an amazing young boy," Murray said.

So, with the help of First Fidelity Bank, Murray was able to pay $400 forward to Luke and Holly for the K Club.

"Holly, Luke. You are two very special people. You had a beautiful son in Keaton who leaves an amazing legacy with paying forward his kindness. And I want to pay it forward to you. So, on behalf of News 4 and First Fidelity Bank, I'm giving you $400 to the K Club to pay it forward," Murray told Holly and Luke.

Keaton may be gone, but the 6-year-old is having a lasting impact around the country.

"We have 1,600 members in all 50 states," said Holly. "And it's been so good to have something to work toward. We worked so hard for him. And it`s been so good to have something to keep working."

They cling to this scripture:

"Just so, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly father." Matthew 5:16.

Keaton was a good and faithful servant.

"We are excited for this opportunity and what this money can do for other people. We are excited to carry on what he started," said Luke.

For more information on the K Club, click here.

