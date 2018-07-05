Inmate serving time for sexual abuse of a child escapes from Oklahoma prison

TAFT, Okla. – An inmate serving time for sexual abuse of a child under 12 escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft.

Officials say Markus Perry, 32, escaped from the prison at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

A correctional officer witnessed Perry run from the facility and go into a nearby wooded area.

Markus Perry

State troops and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for Perry using drones and tracking dogs.

Officials say it is possible Perry is hiding in a densely wooded area.

Perry was serving a two-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child under 12. The conviction came from Oklahoma County.

He is 6’1” tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call police.