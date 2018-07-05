Inmate serving time for sexual abuse of a child escapes from Oklahoma prison

TAFT, Okla. – An inmate serving time for sexual abuse of a child under 12 escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft.
Officials say Markus Perry, 32, escaped from the prison at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
A correctional officer witnessed Perry run from the facility and go into a nearby wooded area.
State troops and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for Perry using drones and tracking dogs.
Officials say it is possible Perry is hiding in a densely wooded area.
Perry was serving a two-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child under 12. The conviction came from Oklahoma County.
He is 6’1” tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, call police.