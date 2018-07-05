× Manhunt underway in Pottawatomie County after two men flee from stolen vehicle

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A manhunt is underway in Pottawatomie County after two men ran away from a stolen vehicle.

Officials say law enforcement agencies are near the area just north of Westech Road on Highway 177.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, two white males ran from a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen out of a different county.

One of the men is described as wearing a red t-shirt and had tattoos.

Officials do not have any more details at this time.

If you see anything or have information, call 405-273-1727.