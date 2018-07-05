Medical cannabis industry: No special session will mean uncertainty, unstable implementation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Members of the medical cannabis industry are calling for Governor Mary Fallin to announce a special session following the passage of State Question 788.

Last week, Oklahomans voted to approve State Question 788, legalizing the use of medical marijuana for some patients. Initially, Gov. Fallin said she intended to call a special session if the state question passed.

However, last Friday, Fallin announced it was not necessary. A statement from her office read:

“After conferring with House and Senate leaders, we believe a special legislative session is not necessary to implement provisions of State Question 788. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed emergency rules that will ensure the health and safety of Oklahomans as well as being fair and balanced for the marijuana industry. The Health Department has been working with other agencies the past several months to develop a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical reasons. The voters have spoken, and it’s important that our state has a responsible system up and running to meet the deadlines outlined in State Question 788. If circumstances develop that adjustments to the Health Department rules are necessary, those can be addressed when lawmakers return in regular session early next year.”

On Thursday afternoon, members of New Health Solutions Oklahoma will hold a press conference to explain why they believe a legislative session is necessary for a successful launch of the program and why "rules being promulgated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health are insufficient to create a stable and responsible marketplace."

"NHSO will outline a number of statutory changes that will address the uncertainty currently faced by patients, medical professionals, the medical cannabis business community, employers, cities and counties, law enforcement, gun owners and the regulatory agencies," a press advisory reads.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.