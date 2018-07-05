× Northeast OKC barn total loss after fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family’s shop and pool-side barn is a total loss after a fire broke out late Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 15800 block of N. Triple X Rd. in far northeast Oklahoma City.

The property owners telling News 4 they had a large family party earlier in the evening. After party-goers left and the family and children went to bed, the fire broke out sometime after about 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the fire was contained to the barn, which served as a shop and entertaining space for the nearby pool, and it didn’t spread to the home. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Jones Fire Department because of the lack of water in the rural area.