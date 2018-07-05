ODOT: Drivers should expect significant delays along I-235, I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route as construction projects continue throughout the metro.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers should expect significant delays with northbound and southbound I-235 lanes between N. 36th St. and I-44 this week. Construction is expected to continue throughout the summer of 2018.

The following lane closures are scheduled to complete the lane shifts:

Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-235 is closed until midnight Thursday.

Southbound I-235 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-235 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The I-235 ramps from N. 50th St. remain closed through summer, but the N. 36th St. ramps will be open during this week’s closures.

Motorists are advised to continue to use their ‘Off Broadway’ alternate routes such as I-35, Lake Hefner Parkway, I-44, I-40 and Lincoln Blvd.

Beginning July 9, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin repairs on I-44 between May and N.W. 23rd St.

Authorities say the construction project includes the large bridge over Lake Hefner Parkway and N.W. 39th St.