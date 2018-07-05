× Officials: 3 people treated for fireworks-related injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families went to parks or businesses to watch professional fireworks displays on the Fourth of July, some took matters into their own hands.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say it is illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks within the city limits.

However, that didn’t stop several people from setting off fireworks all over town.

EMSA officials say they responded to three fireworks-related injuries on Wednesday.

One of the patients suffered injuries to their hand, while another suffered facial injuries. The third patient’s injuries were unknown.

Firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were also busy responding to several small fires throughout the city.

Authorities with the agency say four of those fires were related to fireworks.

Three of the calls ended up with brush, hay bales or grass being burned as a result of improperly placed fireworks.

Fire crews say furniture inside a trailer caught fire because of fireworks.