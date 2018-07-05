Oklahoma man charged after allegedly stabbing wife, her son

CLINTON, Okla. – A Clinton man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and her son.

According to the Weatherford Daily News, Lawrence “Larry” Snider, 58, has been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened at their home on June 8 in Clinton.

Snider turned himself in to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office Thursday around 11 a.m. on July 2.

Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell told the Weatherford Daily News that Snider posted a $25,000 cash bond.