Police identify man’s body found in Valley Brook creek

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. – Authorities have identified the body of a man who was found in a creek earlier this week.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about a possible body in the 6500 block of Anderson Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body in the creek.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced that the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Bo Barney Chisholm.

Michael Stamp, with the Valley Brook Police Department, says investigators are treating Chisholm's death as suspicious.

"We are treating it as suspicious. It doesn't look normal. It's certainly not in a normal location," Stamp told News 4.

Officials are still investigating the case, and say it will be up to the medical examiner to determine Chisholm's cause of death.