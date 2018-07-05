× Police warned of man who died in Oklahoma shootout, explosion

TALIHINA, Okla. – Court filings show law enforcement officers had been warned that a man who died after a shootout with Oklahoma troopers had said he wanted to attack a small-town city hall.

The McAlester News-Capital reports an informant told the Talihina police chief he went to Bradley Daniel Webster’s home days before Webster’s May 11 gunfight with troopers. The informant said Webster had an AK-47 assault rifle and Uzi pistol.

A search warrant affidavit reveals 52-year-old Webster told the informant he had the weapons “because he was not going back to jail and was ready to go on a shooting spree at City Hall.”

The shooting occurred as troopers attempted to serve a warrant approved on probable cause that Webster was a felon barred from owning guns.

Four troopers were hurt and an ensuing fire consumed several buildings in downtown Talihina.