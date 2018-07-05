Semi-truck driver killed after running off the road, crashing into creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. -- A semi-truck driver is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a creek.

Early Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to Piedmont Rd. between Wilshire and Wagner, in Yukon.

"Approximately 1 a.m. we got a call about a vehicle that had crashed and driven off the roadway," Major Mitch Hoskins, with the Yukon Police Department, said. "Our preliminary investigation, once officers got on scene here, it's a tractor-trailer loaded with fracking sand that apparently has veered off the roadway."

The driver was trapped inside as the truck sank into the creek, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We do have a hazmat spill from the fuel and whatnot, so we do have a crew en route to that," Hoskins said.

Police still don't know what caused the driver to run off the road.

"As soon as we got the call, we were able to respond out here within a couple of minutes. Our response time in our city is about 1 to 3 minutes, as long as it takes to get out here," Hoskins said.

No information about the driver has been released at this time.