Semi-truck leaks fuel after crashing into creek near Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – An accident involving a semi-truck caused issues for emergency crews for several hours.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officials say an accident occurred near Piedmont and Wagner in Yukon.

At this point, investigators are not releasing details of what happened but say the semi-truck is submerged in a creek and is leaking fuel.

The driver of the truck is believed to still be in the cab.

Emergency crews spent several hours on the scene trying to clear the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.