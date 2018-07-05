Sneak peek into newly renovated Homeland store near downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a breath of fresh air for shoppers near downtown Oklahoma City.

Personalized decor has been added to the Homeland store, located near N.W. 18th St. and Classen Blvd., which was built in the early 1970s. There’s also a new roof, heating and air conditioning system, and a new exterior to name a few.

"We said you know this store is kind of special. It sits in a confluence of all sorts of different neighborhoods. It's the closest store to downtown so we want to come up with a decor that's reflective of that," said CEO and President of Homeland Stores Marc Jones.

The color scheme, interior design and even some of the food items are unique to the store. Officials say there are now more vegan, gluten-free and ready-to-eat meals.

Maria Devanney, who lives nearby, plans to come more often now that it has been remodeled.

"Well it's much better and the people are always friendly,” Maria Devanney said.

Jones said they asked neighbors in the area what they wanted and say this is a reflection of what they asked for.

"This will be hopefully a revolving store that meets perfectly the needs of everybody around here and everybody downtown," he said.

The entire remodel cost more than $3 million and was done in about six months, which was behind schedule.

"We were getting ready to add on to the front of the store, and we started doing the groundwork and, lo and behold, the old store, which predates 1974, used to sit in front of this and we came across the foundation of the old store, which was a bit unexpected,” said Jones.

There will be an unveiling with Mayor David Holt, council members and the Thunder Girls, as well as Rumble, next Wednesday.