Two people rescued after becoming stranded in Lake Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. – While many families spent time on the water for Independence Day, two Oklahomans had to be rescued at a local lake.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two people were in the water at Lake Oologah when witnesses noticed they were struggling to stay afloat.

Michael Fawcete, the owner of Red Bud Marina, told FOX 23 that two people were tubing when their boat ran out of fuel. The rope tying the tube to the boat became unhooked.

A rescue boat that was sent out to refuel the boat spotted the pair and rescued them.