4 the weekend: OKC Dodgers, Red Brick Nights

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Dodgers are starting their five-game home series with the Round Rock Express.

First pitch for Friday night’s game and Saturday’s game is at 7:05 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 2:05 p.m.

So, grab a hotdog and some popcorn and enjoy an evening at the Bricktown Ballpark.

And, it’s opening weekend for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park’s “The Revolutionists.”

It’s a comedy story of four women who live during the French Revolution.

The show is held in the Paseo District. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday and runs until July 21.

Also, Red Brick Nights return to Guthrie Saturday.

It’ll last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m.

This is held on the corner of Wentz and Oklahoma Drive in Guthrie.

They will also have food trucks, pop up shops, and a lot more for the entire family to enjoy.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m., however, the episode for July 7 will air on KAUT Freedom 43 due to NASCAR on KFOR at that time.