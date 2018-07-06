Does Scott Pruitt have a political future in Oklahoma after resigning from EPA?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s former Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, is out at the EPA. But will his scandals ruin his chances of a political future back in the Sooner State?

“Scott Pruitt had a good job here, very loved and very respected and he wanted to help our country,” said Pam Pollard, Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

Pollard says Pruitt got the short end of the stick in Washington.

“To see the way he’s treated now and the scrutiny that he is put under, I just think that we’re going in the wrong direction in our country,” said Pollard, who believes he could still hold an office in Oklahoma.

“He’s going to have to make sure that they understand he’s still the same man now as he was when he was our attorney general and when he served in our Oklahoma State Senate and so, I look forward to him coming back home.”

Others say Pruitt’s chances are slim.

“Just because you resign from a job does not mean that the investigations of which you are a subject just end,” said State Representative Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City. “He is the epitome of what’s wrong with politics today and I think the people of Oklahoma will recognize that the next time he asks for a job.”

Bennett says the dynamic of the voting public has changed since Pruitt’s reign as the state’s attorney general.

“The electorate in Oklahoma has changed a lot lately,” said Bennett. “Not in which party they vote for, but how active they are and how engaged they are. And I think that the electorate of today really scrutinizes Scott Pruitt a lot more than they would have in previous years.”