OKLAHOMA CITY-Carmelo Anthony will leave the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer according to an ESPN report.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and four-time Olympic gold medalist would not have trouble finding teams wanting him if he became a free agent.

ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

The Thunder are looking for ways to cut costs as they face a historic luxury tax bill.

This is a developing story.