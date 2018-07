× Fire crews investigating if arson played role in mobile home fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews were called to the scene of a mobile home fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters rushed to a mobile home near S.W. 134th St. and Western Ave. on Friday.

They say the trailer was vacant and was not attached to any utilities.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine if arson played a role in the blaze.

The trailer has been declared a total loss.