Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Sunday after the Oklahoma primaries and the Flash Point team analyze the results.

Legalized medical marijuana passing, education candidates surprise many as they advance to general or a runoff, and some of the upsets.

Mickey Dollens filled in for Mike Turpen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Original air date 7/1/18