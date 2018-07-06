× Health experts: Oklahoma County resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the summer temperatures heat up, health officials say an Oklahoma County resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department confirmed that one human case of West Nile Virus has been found in Oklahoma County.

“Residents should be vigilant by getting rid of any sources of stagnant water and always wear repellent containing DEET,” OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby said.

Last month, the health department announced that mosquitoes in Oklahoma County had tested positive for the virus.

To prevent mosquitoes near your home:

Dump standing water from bird baths, tires, flower pots, and toys

Keep swimming pools clean and free of stagnant water

Refresh your pet’s water bowl daily

Dress in long sleeves and pants when working outside

Use a repellent containing DEET

Clean clogged gutters

Make sure window screens are in good repair.

Maytubby says that mosquito season started about a month later than normal due to colder than normal temperatures.

Last year, Oklahoma County had seven confirmed cases of West Nile Virus, but no fatalities.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.