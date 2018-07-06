Man arrested after alleged assault at nursing home

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a resident at a nursing home with a pair of scissors.

Authorities tell KSWO that 26-year-old Richard Sheridan was visiting a resident at the Cedar Crest Manor nursing home on Monday night.

A caretaker confronted Sheridan after he allegedly pressed a pair of scissors into the resident’s throat.

As Sheridan attempted to leave, he caused the alarm to go off. As the caretaker was disabling the alarm, Sheridan allegedly tried to stab the caretaker before running out of the door.

Officers found Sheridan at Highland Cemetery and arrested him on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A judge ordered that Sheridan undergo a mental evaluation before his case goes before the court.