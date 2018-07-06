Man in critical condition after being shocked by power line

CATOOSA, Okla. – Authorities say one man is in critical condition after an accident near a recycling plant on Friday.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a fire near the CMC Recycling plant in Catoosa.

Investigators say a semi-truck hit a power line and caught fire.

A man was shocked and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, officials do not know if the man was inside the truck at the time of the accident or not. However, they say he was outside of the truck when they arrived at the scene.