Man in custody after allegedly punching Oklahoma City firefighter

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after allegedly attacking a firefighter.

Officials say firefighters were checking on a man who was lying on a sidewalk near N.W. 23rd and Flynn on Thursday.

As they were on the scene, the man reportedly stood up and punched one of the firefighters.

Crews were able to get the man under control until police arrived. They say the firefighter is expected to be OK.