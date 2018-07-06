Medical Examiner: Human remains found in Okmulgee County identified as missing man

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The remains found in Okmulgee County earlier this week have been identified as belonging to a missing man.

Authorities began searching for 56-year-old Addison Waddell after family members said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since June 24. He was supposed to be en route to North Carolina to visit family but never arrived.

Investigators say his vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in Okmulgee County.

Human remains were found Tuesday in the area of 330 Road and Gun Club Road in Okmulgee County.

On Friday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were positively identified through dental records as Addison Waddell.

Nacole Bain was arrested Tuesday in reference to the disappearance and murder of Waddell.

Officials say Bain confessed to investigators that she shot and killed Waddell.

A motive was not released.