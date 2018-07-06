Norman Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees during special event

NORMAN, Okla. – A local animal shelter is hoping that abandoned animals will soon find a loving home as part of a new adoption event.

Norman Animal Welfare is holding a discounted adoption event through July 14.

During the event, Norman Animal Welfare will waive all adoption fees for all animals with the goal of completely emptying the shelter.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.

Norman Animal Welfare is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday and Wednesday, July 11.

Click here to check out all of the available animals.