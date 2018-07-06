Norman police searching for missing teenagers

NORMAN, Okla. – Family members and authorities are asking for the public’s help finding two teenagers who haven’t been seen for several days.

On June 27, officers with the Norman Police Department received a report of two possibly endangered juveniles.

Family members told dispatchers that 16-year-old Jordan Ray Dean and 15-year-old Alexus Lori Smith were missing, adding that they couldn’t reach either of them since they left their cell phones behind.

Officials say the families are concerned for their safety due to their ages and medical conditions.

Authorities say the teens are in a relationship and are believed to be together.

Jordan typically wears a gold chain with a ‘pharaoh’ pendant.

Officers say neither teenager had transportation or cell phones when they were reported missing.

If you see Jordan or Alexus, call your local law enforcement office immediately. If you have information that may help in the case, or if you have seen them since June 27th, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.